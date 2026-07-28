E-Bike Injuries Surge Across U.S. as Emergency Rooms See More Severe Trauma Cases

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) Electric bikes and scooters are becoming an increasingly common way to get around, but doctors and researchers are warning that the growing popularity of the vehicles is also bringing a sharp increase in serious injuries.

Emergency rooms are seeing more trauma cases involving e-bikes, scooters, and other forms of micromobility, with some injuries involving severe brain and spinal trauma, according to researchers at NYU Langone Health.

A study published in the journal Neurosurgery found that injuries involving pedal-powered and electric bikes and scooters accounted for nearly 7% of trauma patients admitted to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

Researchers reviewed 914 patients treated for injuries involving bikes and scooters and found that about one-third suffered a traumatic brain injury. More than two-thirds of those patients required hospitalization, while roughly 30% needed intensive care.

The study found that trauma cases connected to e-bikes and scooters increased dramatically over time. Injuries involving the vehicles accounted for less than 10% of trauma cases in 2018 but climbed to more than 50% by 2023.

The most common cause of injury was a crash involving a motor vehicle, accounting for about half of all reported cases.

Researchers also found that helmet use remained low. Fewer than one-third of injured riders were wearing helmets, and the lack of helmet protection was linked to a significantly higher rate of brain and facial injuries.

Alcohol was another factor identified in the study. About 20% of patients tested positive for alcohol, which researchers associated with more severe head trauma and lower rates of helmet use.

Doctors in other communities are also reporting an increase in e-bike-related injuries according to Fox News..

In the Detroit area, emergency room physicians told Fox 2 Detroit they have seen more patients with injuries ranging from minor crashes to major trauma connected to electric bikes.

Dr. Robert Sherwin of the Detroit Medical Center said faster Class 3 e-bikes can create additional risks because they can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour.

“These Class 3 bikes are probably more like motor vehicles,” Sherwin said. “They travel up to 28 miles an hour, and a lot of riders aren’t expecting that, might not be experienced in that.”

He added that the speed and weight of electric bikes can increase the severity of crashes.

“These e-bikes are heavier than regular bikes, and they travel much faster, but the human body doesn’t change just because a bike has a motor,” Sherwin said.

Some cycling advocates argue that infrastructure and driver awareness are also major parts of the safety discussion.

John Hughes, a local bike shop owner interviewed by Fox 2 Detroit, said the biggest danger remains conflicts between bicycles and vehicles.

“Cars aren’t looking out for bikes. … People don’t respect bikes as a form of transportation, and that’s where it gets dangerous,” Hughes said.

He also pointed to distracted driving as another concern.

“There’s a ton of traffic out there. Everyone is on their cellphones. They’re texting and driving constantly,” Hughes said.

Despite safety concerns, riders say electric bikes offer an affordable and efficient alternative to cars.

E-bike commuter Cam Cason told Fox 2 Detroit that using an electric bike for transportation saves money and provides convenience.

“Way better than a car, in my opinion,” Cason said. “When you don’t have to spend $30 or $40 just to get some gas, use the electric bike to get where you need to go.”

As injury concerns grow, some states and communities are considering new regulations.

New Jersey recently enacted a law requiring e-bikes to be registered, with riders required to be at least 15 years old and have either a valid driver’s license or an e-bike license. Supporters say licensing, registration, and safety requirements could encourage responsible riding and reduce injuries.

Researchers say improving safety will require multiple approaches, including increased helmet use, better bike lane design, and stronger enforcement of traffic laws.

Hannah Weiss, M.D., a resident in the Department of Neurosurgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and corresponding author of the study, said the increase in injuries represents a growing medical challenge.

“Micromobility injuries are producing serious brain and spinal trauma that demands neurosurgical care at a scale we haven’t seen before,” Weiss said.

She added that urban areas need to adapt as electric bikes and scooters become more common.

“In a busy urban setting, we are seeing more and more of these injuries firsthand,” Weiss said. “The data point to actionable solutions — helmet use, safer bike lane design and enforcement — that could prevent many of these injuries and better protect both riders and pedestrians.”

Paul P. Huang, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and chief of neurosurgery at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, said cities will need to continue improving infrastructure to keep up with the growth of electric transportation.

“Urban infrastructure must continue to improve to keep pace with the rapid rise of electric bikes and scooters,” Huang said.

Researchers say future studies will need to examine injury trends across multiple cities and determine whether measures such as protected bike lanes, helmet programs, and speed enforcement can reduce severe crashes and the need for emergency medical treatment.