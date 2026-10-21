Woman accused of using employer’s funds for more than $300,000 in travel expenses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 26-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly using more than $300,000 of her employer’s money to pay for personal travel expenses, including a trip to Aruba.

According to WANE 15, Damesha McDougle was charged Friday, October 16, with Level 5 felony theft following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

Court documents indicate McDougle’s former employer contacted authorities after an internal audit of its travel and expense platform uncovered more than $300,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Investigators say the expenses included airline tickets, hotel stays and rental vehicles for McDougle and individuals who did not work for the company.

Among the purchases was a June trip to Aruba involving five people. According to court documents, one passenger told investigators the trip was intended to celebrate a college graduation.

The audit also identified 20 additional flights booked for McDougle and 18 flights for other individuals who were not company employees.

McDougle was terminated from her position after the company discovered the alleged unauthorized spending.

An arrest warrant was issued following the filing of charges, and McDougle was arrested Tuesday, October 20.

If convicted of the Level 5 felony, McDougle could face up to six years in prison.

The case remains pending.

For additional details, visit WANE 15.