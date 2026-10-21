Fort Wayne officials move toward data center zoning regulations following failed moratorium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are taking steps toward establishing zoning regulations for data centers after a proposed yearlong moratorium on the facilities failed to pass City Council last week.

According to WANE 15, Fourth District Republican Councilman Scott Myers requested that the Fort Wayne City Plan Commission begin developing a zoning ordinance amendment specifically addressing data centers during its Monday meeting.

The commission approved the request, allowing the Allen County Department of Planning Services to begin researching potential zoning requirements and development standards.

The move follows last week’s City Council vote on a proposed 365-day moratorium on new data centers. The measure failed in a 4-4 vote, with one councilmember absent.

Myers, who opposed the moratorium, argued that a temporary ban could send a negative message to businesses considering investments in Fort Wayne. However, he acknowledged concerns about placing large data center facilities near residential neighborhoods.

Currently, Fort Wayne does not have zoning criteria specifically addressing data centers. The proposed amendment would establish guidelines governing where the facilities could be built and what requirements developers would need to meet.

The discussion comes amid continued concerns surrounding Google’s data center development off Adams Center Road in southeast Fort Wayne.

Residents and councilmembers have raised questions about the facility’s size, cooling towers and diesel-powered generators.

Fifth District Democratic Councilman Geoff Paddock, who supported the moratorium, said the Google development has highlighted the need for clearer expectations surrounding future projects.

Although Paddock continues to support temporarily restricting new data center development, he expressed appreciation for Myers’ effort to establish permanent regulations.

Myers hopes the proposed zoning amendment can be filed by March 31, 2027.

However, Second District Republican Councilman Russ Jehl, who also supported the moratorium, has questioned whether the planning department can complete the process within that timeframe, citing delays with previous ordinance changes.

The amendment remains in its early stages and would require additional review before any new zoning regulations could take effect.

For more information, read the original report from WANE 15.