October 13, 2026
Local News

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/ Powerball)

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WOWO) — A Powerball Double Play ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a gas station in Elkhart County, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station located at 914 E. Waterford St., near State Road 19 in Wakarusa.

According to WANE 15, the ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball during Saturday night’s drawing on October 10.

The winning Double Play numbers were 1, 29, 34, 39 and 62, with a Powerball of 14.

Hoosier Lottery officials are encouraging anyone who purchased a ticket at that location to check their numbers.

The lottery advises the winning ticket holder to keep the ticket in a secure location, consider consulting a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on claiming the prize.

The winning ticket comes as the Powerball jackpot was estimated at $538 million for Monday’s drawing.

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