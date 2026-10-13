Sweetwater to host free Marshall amplifier event Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Sweetwater is inviting musicians and guitar enthusiasts to a free event Tuesday evening featuring hands-on demonstrations, live music and special promotions.

The first-ever Marshall Playground event will take place October 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sweetwater in Fort Wayne, giving attendees an opportunity to explore Marshall guitars and amplifiers.

According to WANE 15, the event will feature a live performance by guitarist Jared James Nichols, along with demonstrations of Marshall equipment and opportunities for visitors to try out different amplifiers.

Attendees can also explore Sweetwater’s Marshall amplifier display, participate in giveaways and take advantage of special in-store deals.

The event is designed to give musicians of different experience levels an opportunity to test equipment and learn more about Marshall’s products.

Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online.

More information and registration details are available through the Marshall Playground event page.

Additional event details were reported by WANE 15.