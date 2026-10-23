Groundbreaking held for first Fort Wayne St. Jude Dream Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is getting underway on the first St. Jude Dream Home in Fort Wayne.

Crews broke ground Friday on the home at 7255 Haven Boulevard on Fort Wayne’s west side.

The project is part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program, which raises money to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to find cures for childhood cancer.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the project marks the beginning of a new community tradition in the Summit City.

More information about the program is available through the St. Jude Dream Home website.