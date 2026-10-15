Allen County Public Library seeks input on future of Hessen Cassel branch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Public Library officials are asking residents to help shape future improvements to the Hessen Cassel Branch.

The library will host two drop-in listening sessions Monday, Oct. 26, where residents can review early design concepts and share feedback as part of ACPL’s Facilities Master Plan.

The sessions will give community members an opportunity to discuss potential improvements to accessibility and community spaces at the branch.

Residents can meet with members of the project team, including representatives from Group 4 Architecture and Luminaut, ask questions and offer suggestions. Registration is not required, and attendees can come and go at any time during either session.

The sessions are scheduled for:

Noon to 2 p.m. at McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne.

at McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne. 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch, 3030 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne.

Residents who cannot attend can review the design concepts and leave comments on engagement boards at the Hessen Cassel Branch through Nov. 16. The boards will be available during regular library hours.

More information about the Facilities Master Plan is available.