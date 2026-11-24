ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — About 200 students from Concord High School are taking their show to one of the biggest stages in the country, heading to New York City for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The school’s Marching Minutemen are one of just seven marching bands selected to perform in this year’s parade. It will be the band’s eighth appearance, more than any other Indiana high school marching band.

Director of Music Bryan Golden calls the invitation a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He says the students are proud to continue a tradition that has put Concord on the national stage repeatedly.

For senior drum major Jacob Nush, the opportunity carries even more meaning because the band will be part of the parade’s milestone 100th year.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade draws millions of viewers each year, with marching bands from across the country performing along the route through New York City.