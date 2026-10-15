New traffic signal coming to southwest Fort Wayne intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new traffic signal at Covington Road and Covington Commons Drive in southwest Fort Wayne will begin operating next week.

The city’s Public Works Division will put the signal into flashing mode Monday to alert drivers to the new equipment before it becomes fully operational.

Full operation is scheduled to begin Wednesday after the morning commute.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the signal’s instructions, use caution through the intersection and allow extra time as traffic patterns adjust.