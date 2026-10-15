October 15, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Elkhart Police Officer Injured After Patrol Car Rolls Onto Its Side

by Brian Ford0

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — An Elkhart police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday night after his patrol vehicle struck a parked car and rolled onto its side on West Franklin Street.

Police say the officer was driving west just before 9 p.m. when the patrol vehicle hit an unoccupied car parked along the north side of the street. The impact caused the police vehicle to roll onto its side, but the officer was able to get out before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not released additional details about what caused the collision.

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