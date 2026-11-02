Attorneys ask Braun to delay scheduled Indiana execution over lethal injection drug concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Attorneys for Jeffrey Weisheit are asking Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to delay his scheduled Nov. 5 execution, citing concerns about the pharmacy that supplied the state’s lethal injection drugs.

In a request submitted to Braun, Weisheit’s attorneys say the state purchased $275,000 worth of execution drugs from a pharmacy that is facing disciplinary action from the Indiana Board of Pharmacy over alleged safety and sanitation violations.

The attorneys say the pharmacy has failed safety inspections and is accused of improperly storing medications, allowing expired drugs to remain in its inventory and engaging in practices that could contaminate or degrade medications.

According to the request, the Department of Correction paid more than 17 times the typical medical cost for the drug. The attorneys also claim the drug’s two manufacturers prohibit its use in executions and did not supply the medication to the pharmacy.

They argue the pharmacy may have obtained the drugs through the gray market, raising questions about their origin and reliability.

The governor’s office has repeatedly indicated the state has not yet received the purchased drugs, according to the attorneys. They say that raises questions about whether the Nov. 5 execution can proceed and whether the state could cancel the purchase and recover the $275,000.

The pharmacy is scheduled for a Nov. 9 hearing before the Indiana Board of Pharmacy, where its license could face suspension.

The request also calls for an independent investigation into the drug procurement process and the Department of Correction’s use of prison guards, rather than medical technicians, to insert IVs for lethal injections.

Joe Perkovich, one of Weisheit’s attorneys, said the state should pause executions while investigating its drug supplier to ensure the medications meet required safety standards.

The request and supporting exhibits are available through Phillips Black, the nonprofit law practice representing Weisheit.