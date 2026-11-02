WindSwell Foundation awards $342,300 to special education teachers across Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 1,100 special education teachers across Northeast Indiana are receiving additional classroom support through a $342,300 effort from the WindSwell Foundation.

The foundation distributed $300 gift cards to 1,141 teachers across 46 public school districts and cooperatives. The money is intended to help educators purchase materials and supplies needed for their classrooms.

WindSwell Foundation said the effort recognizes the financial challenges teachers face, particularly as educators often use their own money to cover classroom expenses.

According to the foundation, research shows about 90% of teachers spend personal money on classroom needs, averaging between $500 and $750 annually.

“Special education teachers work hard to support their students’ education, many going above and beyond to meet each unique need,” said WindSwell Foundation Chief Program Officer Dr. Joni Schmalzried. “This is our small effort to show our appreciation for the value they bring to the lives of students with disabilities.”

Along with the gift cards, teachers will receive a letter and information about additional resources available through the foundation.

Students in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Young Adult Transition program helped prepare the distributions by assembling all 1,141 envelopes. The program serves young adults ages 18-22 with disabilities as they transition from high school toward greater independence.

The gift cards are being distributed through school district administrations beginning Nov. 2.

WindSwell Foundation is a Northeast Indiana grantmaking organization that awards nearly $6 million in grants annually to community partners supporting children and adults with disabilities.

More information is available at windswell.org.