Autopsy rules Michigan women’s prison inmate’s death a suicide involving aspirin poisoning

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WOWO) — An autopsy has ruled that a Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility inmate died by suicide after suffering acute aspirin poisoning, according to a report released Thursday.

The autopsy determined that Ashley Hoath had a severely toxic level of salicylate, the active ingredient in aspirin, in her blood when she died June 6. The report also noted pill fragments found in her stomach according to Bridge Michigan.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, citing evidence of previous self-harm and a documented suicide attempt involving other drugs in 2014.

Hoath’s death was the third of four inmate deaths reported at the Michigan women’s prison in 2026. The facility has faced increased scrutiny following the deaths, which mark its deadliest year in at least five years.