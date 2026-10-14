Bidding opens for former Irene Byron property in northern Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County is seeking bids of at least $8 million for 62 acres of land at the former Irene Byron Hospital and Health Center site near Huntertown.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners opened online bidding Oct. 1 for the property at the northwest corner of Lima Road, or State Road 3, and Carroll Road. The site previously housed the hospital and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Kidder Building. Both structures have been demolished.

Bidding will remain open through Nov. 30, 2026. The minimum accepted bid is $8 million, and each subsequent bid must increase the current high bid by at least $50,000.

Property details, surveys, environmental assessments, bidding information and the terms and conditions of the sale are available through the Allen County website under the Board of Commissioners’ department page.

Huntertown officials support the sale, describing the property as a key opportunity for commercial development along the State Road 3 corridor. In a letter of support, the Town Council said development could bring additional businesses, jobs, dining, retail and recreational amenities to the growing community.

Huntertown Town Manager Hannah Walker said the town’s population has been growing by approximately 8% annually. She said the property offers an opportunity for a business or organization to expand alongside the community while providing services and employment opportunities.

John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., also voiced support for the sale, calling it an opportunity to return a large government-owned property to the private sector for development in a fast-growing area.

Questions about the sale and bidding requirements can be directed to the Allen County Commissioners’ office at 260-449-7555.