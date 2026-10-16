October 16, 2026
Local News

Bluffton man faces new child molesting charges following federal investigation

by WOWO News0

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Bluffton man facing federal charges related to the alleged production and possession of child sexual abuse material is now facing additional state-level charges for alleged child molesting.

According to a report from our partners in news, 21Alive, court records identify the suspect as 44-year-old William Myers.

Court documents obtained by 21Investigates say investigators found dozens of files containing child sexual abuse material on Myers’ electronic devices during a federal investigation led by a Homeland Security special agent.

According to the documents, investigators identified one of the victims and determined that she had been recorded while Myers allegedly sexually abused her.

Investigators also found photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers and infants, the documents say.

Myers remains in jail as his federal case proceeds. The additional state-level charges stem from the allegations uncovered during the investigation.

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