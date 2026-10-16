October 16, 2026
Indiana News

Spencer County first in Indiana to earn nuclear-ready designation

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Indiana State Government)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Spencer County is the first county in Indiana to earn Tier 1 “Nuclear Aware” status through the state’s Advanced Nuclear Ready Communities program.

Governor Mike Braun announced the milestone in a video released Friday, Oct. 16, as part of the state’s effort to pursue more affordable energy options.

According to the governor’s office, the designation is part of Indiana’s broader initiative to prepare communities for advanced nuclear energy development.

Other communities across Indiana are encouraged to learn more about the program through the Indiana Office of Energy Development.

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