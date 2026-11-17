INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that he will seek a second term, pointing to his administration’s efforts to lower costs for Hoosier families.

Braun also announced plans for a 92-county affordability tour, during which he plans to meet with residents, workers and small business owners to hear about their financial challenges and discuss his plans to reduce costs.

In announcing his reelection campaign, Braun highlighted several initiatives, including more than $1.5 billion in property tax savings, investments in child care and efforts to limit electric utility rate increases.

His administration also points to the temporary suspension of Indiana’s gas tax, which it says helped give the state the lowest gas prices in the country during the summer. The administration estimates the suspension will save the average Indiana household more than $320 this year.

Other initiatives cited by Braun include a $200 million investment to expand affordable child care, a 78% reduction in the state’s child care assistance waitlist over six months and access to affordable child care for more than 40,000 Hoosier families.

Braun also highlighted a two-year tuition freeze at Indiana’s public colleges and universities and the Power Up Indiana workforce initiative, which helps workers develop new skills and pursue higher-paying jobs.

On utility costs, Braun pointed to two pending rate reduction proposals that could provide a combined $116 million in customer savings. He also cited changes to utility regulation intended to tie company profits to affordable and reliable service.

Braun said his priorities for another term would include affordable housing, lower energy bills, tax relief, child care and creating jobs with higher wages.

The campaign did not provide a schedule for the 92-county tour in its announcement.