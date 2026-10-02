Brightpoint opens applications for winter heating assistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Brightpoint is now accepting applications for its Energy Assistance Program to help northeast Indiana households with winter heating costs.

The program provides a one-time annual benefit to eligible households facing high energy bills. Applications will remain open through April 30, 2027.

Brightpoint’s Energy Assistance Program serves residents in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.

Income limits are based on household size. A one-person household can earn no more than $2,796 per month, while the limit is $3,656 for two people, $4,517 for three people and $5,377 for a four-person household. Additional income guidelines are available through Brightpoint.

NIPSCO customers who exceed those limits but have a household income below 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may still qualify for assistance through NIPSCO Hardship. Those households are encouraged to submit an Energy Assistance Program application for review.

Applicants will need to provide documentation including proof of household income and copies of their most recent heating and electricity bills. Additional documentation may be required depending on the household.

Households that have received a disconnect notice or already had their utilities disconnected should complete an application and also contact their heating provider, township trustee or 2-1-1.

Applications are available online or at Brightpoint offices throughout its service area. Applications can be submitted online, by email, at a local office or by mail.

More information, including applications and full eligibility requirements, is available at mybrightpoint.org/eap. Questions can also be directed to Brightpoint at 260-423-3546 or 1-800-589-3506.