Botanical Brew returns to Fort Wayne for fifth year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will host its fifth annual Botanical Brew on Friday, Oct. 2, bringing drinks, food and live entertainment to downtown Fort Wayne.

The fall-themed event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.

Visitors will be able to sample a variety of beverages, including coffee, tea, beer, wine, mead and cider. Some drinks will also be available by the glass or packaged for purchase.

Local food and live entertainment will be featured throughout the evening. Guests will also have access to the conservatory’s indoor and outdoor gardens during the event.

Botanical Brew is open to the public, and admission is $10 for all ages.

The event is one of the conservatory’s largest annual gatherings and is now entering its fifth year.

More information is available through the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.