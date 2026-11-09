Chipotle opening new Fort Wayne location with drive-thru pickup lane

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its presence in Fort Wayne with a new restaurant opening Monday, Nov. 16.

The new location at 5770 Coventry Lane will feature the company’s Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to collect digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers will be able to order the company’s limited-time Smoked Brisket, made with beef seasoned with spices including smoked serrano and chipotle chili peppers.

The new location will also offer Chipotle’s high-protein menu, which includes options ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item. Other options include customizable family meals.

Chipotle is also hiring for the new location. The company says each restaurant typically has about 30 positions available and offers benefits that include crew bonuses, debt-free college degree programs, English-as-a-second-language programs and mental health resources for employees and their families.

More information about employment opportunities is available at chipotle.com/careers.

Customers can also sign up for the company’s Chipotle Rewards program, which offers monthly food promotions and birthday rewards. New members can receive free chips and guacamole with a purchase.