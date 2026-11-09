Fort Wayne awards 12 neighborhood grants through Sparked at Inspire program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Twelve Fort Wayne neighborhood associations have received micro-grants through a city program designed to help residents put ideas from the annual Inspire Neighborhoods Conference into action.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods, in partnership with the Indiana Michigan Power Foundation, awarded 12 grants of up to $1,500 each during the fall session of the Sparked at Inspire program.

The program supports neighborhood association leaders working to develop projects based on information and ideas shared at the city’s annual conference. This year’s fourth Inspire Neighborhoods Conference was held Sept. 11 at Electric Works.

The 12 fall grant recipients are:

Bluewater Estates: New entrance and event signage.

Creighton Home: IRS designation support and community mailers.

East Central: Insurance and community signage.

East Side: Door hangers and association meeting signs.

Fairfield Terrace Belmont: Community mailers.

Hacienda Village: Neighborhood directory and door hangers.

Harvester: Insurance, community mailers, meeting supplies and promotional items.

LaRez: Community mailers.

Memorial Park: IRS designation support.

North Anthony: Community newsletters and event signage.

Oak Borough: Promotional items.

Williams Woodland Park: Event marketing materials.

The fall awards bring the program’s total to 23 grants this year, following 11 grants awarded during the spring session.

Funded projects have included legal support, marketing materials, and supplies for neighborhood events and other projects.

Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Director Dan Baisden thanked the Indiana Michigan Power Foundation for supporting the program, saying the partnership demonstrates how the community is working with residents to improve their neighborhoods.

More information about the program and the Inspire Neighborhoods Conference is available at InspireFortWayne.com.