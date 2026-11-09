Fort Wayne river levels expected to drop during Hosey Dam inspections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — River levels in Fort Wayne are expected to drop this week as city crews begin inspections near Hosey Dam, according to our partners in news, 21 Alive.

According to city officials, Public Works and City Utilities crews are opening the Hosey Dam gate Monday to inspect bridge piers and stormwater outfalls.

The inspections are expected to take approximately seven to eight weeks.

Once the work is complete, crews will close the gate and river levels are expected to return to normal.