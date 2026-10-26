Indiana shoppers warned of Black Friday scams, with average reported loss of $585

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana residents reported losing $10.6 million to online shopping scams between 2022 and 2025, according to research from WhatAreTheBest.com.

The study, which analyzed Federal Trade Commission data, found Indiana residents reported an average loss of $585 per online shopping scam report in 2025. That was 31.5% below the national average of $854.

Indiana ranked 38th among the 50 states for online shopping scam reports per capita between 2021 and 2025, with 398.1 reports per 100,000 residents. The national rate was 451.3.

The state recorded 27,422 online shopping scam reports during that five-year period. In 2025 alone, Indiana residents reported 81.5 cases per 100,000 residents, a 5% increase from 2024.

Researchers said the findings are especially relevant as shoppers prepare for Black Friday on Nov. 27. Adobe forecasts $275.1 billion in U.S. online holiday-season spending, including $12.9 billion on Black Friday.

Albert Richer, founder of WhatAreTheBest.com, warned that scammers can create websites that copy legitimate retailers’ logos, photos and prices to trick shoppers into making purchases.

Richer recommends checking unfamiliar retailers before paying, including searching the store’s name alongside terms such as “scam” or “reviews.” Shoppers should also look for a physical address, a working phone number and a clear return policy.

He cautioned consumers to be suspicious of prices far below those offered by other retailers and to avoid sellers demanding payment through gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or other difficult-to-reverse methods.

Consumers who believe they have been scammed should contact their bank or card provider immediately and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.