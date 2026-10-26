Trine University collecting food for annual Crush Hunger campaign

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Trine University is collecting food and monetary donations through Nov. 6 for Community Harvest Food Bank’s 12th annual U Can Crush Hunger campaign.

The competition brings together colleges and universities across northeast Indiana to collect food and raise money for families facing food insecurity during the holidays. Donations also help support campus food pantries for college students.

Trine’s collection bins are located near the Storm’s-A-Brewing coffee shop, the Fabiani Theatre in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center, and the north entrance to Best Hall of Science.

Monetary donations also count toward the competition. Each dollar donated provides four pounds of food.

Community Harvest Food Bank has set a goal of collecting 125,000 pounds of food through this year’s campaign.

Trine Director of Student Leadership and Service John Rodriguez said by relying on student organizations, faculty and staff, the university is confident in helping fight food insecurity across northeast Indiana.

Participating schools include Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne and the University of Saint Francis.

The schools compete for a traveling trophy.

More information about Community Harvest Food Bank is available at communityharvest.org.