October 26, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 78 months for child sexual exploitation

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / U.S. Department of Justice)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children.

Shawn Bryan, 40, was sentenced Oct. 21 by Chief U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children, according to U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Bryan was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

Mildred said offenses involving sexually explicit material depicting children have lasting impacts on victims and their families. He said the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute those who access such material.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said the agency will pursue people who sexually exploit children and contribute to their continued abuse.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery prosecuted it.

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