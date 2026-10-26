Ohio Turnpike crews inspect snowplows ahead of winter

BEREA, Ohio (WOWO) – Ohio Turnpike maintenance crews are preparing for winter weather, with inspections of snowplow trucks and equipment scheduled at eight maintenance buildings from Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 30.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission says crews will complete a 136-point inspection of each truck and its equipment. The checklist covers engines, plowing equipment, tires, lights and other components, along with testing the salt and liquid de-icing systems.

More than 100 snowplow trucks will be available this winter to maintain the 241-mile toll road, which spans 13 northern Ohio counties and includes 1,400 lane miles.

The inspections are intended to help prevent equipment breakdowns during winter storms and ensure crews are ready to clear snow and ice for motorists.

Inspection schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Canfield Maintenance Building, Mahoning County: 7 to 10 a.m., 6896 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield.

Hiram Maintenance Building, Portage County: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 9196 State Route 700, Windham.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Boston Maintenance Building, Summit County: 7 to 10 a.m., 3245 Boston Mills Road, Richfield.

Amherst Maintenance Building, Lorain County: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7800 Oberlin Road, Amherst.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Swanton Maintenance Building, Fulton County: 7 to 10 a.m., 8891 County Road 1, Swanton.

Kunkle Maintenance Building, Williams County: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 13643 County Road 17, Pioneer.

Friday, Oct. 30