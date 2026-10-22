Yorktown freshman honored for helping save school staff member’s life

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — A Yorktown High School freshman is being recognized for his quick actions that helped save a school staff member’s life after he suffered a heart attack last month.

Michael Hudson was among several people honored Tuesday evening by the Yorktown Community School Board for their response to a medical emergency on September 22.

According to WANE 15, Hudson was serving in-school suspension when supervisor Melvin Kelly suddenly began wheezing and collapsed at his desk.

Hudson noticed Kelly was unresponsive and immediately sought help from other school employees, who responded to the emergency.

Kelly later learned he had suffered a severe heart attack and that his heart had stopped. He credited Hudson’s quick response and the actions of school staff with saving his life.

School officials said the freshman’s decision to seek help immediately was critical to Kelly’s survival.

Kelly has spent decades mentoring young men in the Yorktown community through his nonprofit organization, Brothers 2 Brothers United, in addition to his work at the high school.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Greg Hinshaw recognized Hudson and six school employees who helped respond to the emergency.

Those honored included Principal Stacey Brewer, school nurse Brooke Wagner, teacher Brad Hess, instructional assistant Kyanne Trissel, and secretaries Debbie Stone and Jen Carrier.

The meeting also marked Kelly’s first reunion with students and colleagues since the September incident. He expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his recovery.

Kelly plans to retire soon, although he said the decision had been made before his medical emergency.

School officials praised the coordinated response and said the incident demonstrates the importance of acting quickly during a medical emergency.