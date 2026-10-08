Crack Pipe in Your Hand’: Dr. Drew Warns About Smartphone Addiction

NEW YORK. NY (WOWO) — Dr. Drew Pinsky is warning about the growing reach of behavioral addictions, comparing smartphones to a “crack pipe” because of how easily they can provide access to activities such as gambling and pornography.

Pinsky made the comments Tuesday during an appearance on “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” where he discussed gambling, compulsive sexual behavior and other forms of addiction that can be facilitated by technology.

“I want you to think gambling and sex in the same thought,” Pinsky said. “It’s really on right now, those two behavioral addictions.”

Pinsky said smartphones have changed the accessibility of those behaviors by putting them within reach virtually anywhere.

He described a smartphone as a “crack pipe in your hand,” emphasizing that users can access potentially addictive activities without having to leave their homes.

The comments come as online gambling and digital sexual content have become increasingly accessible through smartphones and other internet-connected devices.

Pinsky also argued that gambling addiction can take different forms and said he believes the behavior is more complicated than simply wanting to win money.

“One is the guys that like to win. That’s what we think of with gambling addiction. That’s not most of them. Most of them like to lose,” Pinsky said.

He described another group as people who seek the emotional intensity of having their situation become increasingly precarious.

“They don’t feel alive unless their back is against the wall,” Pinsky said.

He also described what he called “sociopathic gambling,” referring to people who are primarily interested in manipulating a system or finding ways to win.

Pinsky separately addressed compulsive sexual behavior, describing it as a serious and rapidly growing problem and pointing specifically to pornography.

He also defended group-based recovery programs for people dealing with sexual behavior problems and other addictions.

Pinsky said recovery communities can create accountability among participants, including strong social boundaries intended to prevent relationships that could interfere with someone’s recovery.

His comments also touched on alcohol, which he said can overlap with behavioral addictions.

The discussion comes as researchers have been examining changing drinking patterns among Americans.

A recent study led by researchers at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine found significant differences in alcohol use depending on age group.

According to the research cited in the report, alcohol use among adults ages 50 to 64 increased by nearly 4% between 2018 and 2024, while heavy drinking in that age group increased by more than 36%.

Across all age groups, alcohol use declined by nearly 2% between 2022 and 2024, while heavy drinking declined by more than 8%.

The study also found a decline in alcohol consumption among younger adults. Gen Z adults reduced alcohol use by more than 5% during the 2022-to-2024 period, while millennials reported drinking approximately 17% less.

Those figures provide a broader backdrop to Pinsky’s discussion of addiction, although alcohol use and behavioral addictions such as gambling or compulsive sexual behavior are distinct conditions.

Pinsky’s warning focuses largely on the ease of access created by modern technology.

Unlike many traditional forms of addictive behavior, activities such as online gambling and sexually explicit material can be accessed privately and immediately through a device that many people carry throughout the day.

That accessibility can also make it more difficult for family members, friends or other people close to someone to recognize a problem.

Experts generally distinguish between frequent use of a smartphone or online service and a clinically significant addiction or disorder. Excessive screen time alone does not necessarily mean a person has a behavioral addiction.

Signs of a potentially serious problem can include an inability to control the behavior, continuing it despite significant personal or financial consequences and allowing it to interfere with relationships, work, school or other responsibilities.

Pinsky’s appearance comes as sports betting and other forms of online gambling continue to make wagering more accessible through mobile devices, while digital pornography remains widely available to adults online.

His central warning is that the same device used for communication, entertainment and everyday tasks can also provide immediate access to behaviors capable of becoming compulsive.