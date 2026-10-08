Michigan AG Warns of Election Security Threats Ahead of November Vote

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is preparing for a range of potential election-related threats ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, including misinformation, voter intimidation and possible disruptions involving law enforcement.

“We’re hoping for the best, but we’re expecting the worst,” Nessel told WILX.

Nessel said her office has spent months preparing for possible problems at polling places and during the early and absentee voting periods. She said attorneys and state police will be positioned around Michigan to respond if issues arise.

The attorney general’s office has also provided election-law guidance to law enforcement agencies across the state, covering situations officers could encounter at polling places and early-voting sites. The guidance is intended to protect voters’ rights while helping officers respond to potential violations.

One issue drawing particular attention is the possibility of federal immigration authorities appearing at polling locations.

“You have a lot of talk out there by the federal government about having ICE at the polls or federal agents at the polls,” Nessel said.

The issue follows changing statements from federal officials about what immigration agents could do at polling locations.

The Michigan attorney general’s concerns come amid a broader national debate over the role of federal law enforcement around elections. Nessel said her priority is making sure eligible voters can access polling places and local election officials can conduct their work without intimidation or disruption.

Michigan has already established procedures for handling potential problems at polling sites. The attorney general’s election guidance tells law enforcement officers to address voter intimidation and harassment while respecting the authority of election officials.

The guidance also addresses protests, firearms near polling places, poll challengers and watchers, and restrictions on campaign activity.

Michigan law prohibits campaign activity inside polling places and early-voting sites and within 100 feet of their entrances. Poll watchers and challengers can observe the process but cannot interfere with voting or approach voters in a way that disrupts the election.

Nessel said her office has conducted repeated tabletop exercises to prepare for potential scenarios.

“We want to be in a place where we plan for every set of circumstance. And that’s why we’ve done these tabletop exercises over and over again,” Nessel said.

Another issue Nessel addressed is claims involving noncitizen voting.

Her office has charged five noncitizens accused of voting in Michigan’s 2024 general election, along with a U.S. citizen accused of attempting to register a noncitizen spouse. Twenty-two additional cases were reported as remaining under investigation in the original report.

Nessel said some cases referred to her office involve people who were mistakenly identified as noncitizens even though they were legally eligible voters, including naturalized citizens and people born on tribal land.

Other cases, she said, involve people who knowingly violated election law and could face significant consequences.

Nessel also put the number of alleged improper votes in the context of overall turnout.

More than 5.7 million Michigan residents cast ballots in the 2024 general election, according to state election data. Nessel said that even a small number of improper votes would not affect the outcome of a race in the state’s smallest municipality.

The discussion comes as Michigan again finds itself at the center of national attention during a presidential-election cycle.

Local election officials say that attention can create additional pressure.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark said she has noticed a change in the atmosphere surrounding the election.

“The whole national tone about elections, and the fact that Michigan is a key state this year, makes everybody a little on edge, I would say,” Clark said.

Clark said local officials have been preparing by working with law enforcement and training poll workers ahead of November.

“We have fair, really well-run, secure elections in Michigan,” Clark said. “And I expect that to continue.”

Michigan’s election system provides voters with multiple ways to cast a ballot before Election Day.

The state’s mandatory early-voting period for the November general election runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. Michigan law requires at least nine consecutive days of early voting for statewide and federal elections, although individual communities can choose to offer additional days.

Absentee ballots have also been available since Sept. 24.

Michigan election officials say absentee voting includes several security measures, including signature verification, secure ballot drop boxes, bipartisan election workers and voter records designed to prevent duplicate voting. The state’s Qualified Voter File tracks when ballots are issued and returned.

Nessel encouraged voters who plan to vote by mail not to wait until the final days before the election to return their ballots.

Election officials have warned that mail delivery can take time, making early return particularly important for voters using the postal system.

Voters can also return absentee ballots directly to their local clerk or use an authorized secure drop box.

For voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person, Election Day is Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Michigan’s election calendar also provides procedures for voters who need to register or obtain a ballot close to Election Day.

Nessel’s office has established an election-protection program that includes resources for voters, election administrators and law enforcement. Her office says its goal is to ensure eligible Michigan voters can cast ballots without intimidation or interference.

With the election less than a month away, Nessel and local election officials are urging voters to rely on official information when questions arise about voting procedures, polling locations or election security.

The message from Michigan election officials is that preparation is already underway — both for a routine election and for the possibility of something unexpected happening between now and Nov. 3.