Everwise Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Allen County’s CASS Housing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County’s CASS Housing is receiving $5,000 from the Everwise Foundation as part of more than $30,000 in grants awarded to Michiana nonprofits.

The grant will support housing and other services for families and individuals, including people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those who care for them.

The Everwise Foundation awarded a total of $61,120 to 15 organizations across Indianapolis, Michiana, Elkhart and Fort Wayne during its latest grant cycle.

Seven of the organizations receiving funding are in the Michiana area.

Other local recipients include Near Northwest Neighborhood, which received $5,000 for financial counseling, and Combined Community Services, which received $2,500 to help remove barriers for low-income and people in crisis in Kosciusko County.

The Everwise Foundation focuses its funding on lifelong learning, including financial education, mentoring, scholarships and educational programs.

The foundation awarded more than $225,000 to 66 organizations across Indiana in 2025.

Organizations interested in applying for future funding can submit requests for consideration. Fourth-quarter funding requests are due by December 1.