July 27, 2026
Local News

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision Under Investigation in Northeast Allen County

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Local law enforcement and coroner officials are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 84-year-old woman in northeast Allen County.

Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Tonkel Road and Oak Valley Place, where three vehicles collided during peak travel hours on Wednesday July 22nd. First responders worked to secure the area while medical personnel evaluated those involved. Despite life-saving efforts, the 84-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators have not yet released the identities of others involved or the cause of the collision. Crash reconstruction teams remained on site for several hours to collect evidence, and traffic along Tonkel Road was detoured while crews cleared the roadway. The investigation remains active.

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