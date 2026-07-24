Federal Prosecutors: Northwest Ohio Man Among 16 Charged in Ohio Drug Ring Investigation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOWO) — Sixteen people, including a Toledo man, have been charged in a federal investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization prosecutors say distributed cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone throughout Richland County and surrounding communities.

The charges stem from a three-year investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Federal prosecutors say the alleged operation was based in part at New Millinium Car Wash in Mansfield, where investigators claim drugs and proceeds from illegal sales were stored.

A superseding indictment filed July 8 alleges members of the group worked together to distribute large quantities of narcotics, including cocaine, crack cocaine and oxycodone.

Prosecutors say oxycodone was supplied from sources in Detroit, Cleveland and Toledo before being redistributed throughout Mansfield and northern Ohio according to WTOL.

Investigators also allege a residence on Johns Avenue in Mansfield was used to store drugs and money connected to the operation.

Large drug seizure announced

Authorities said agents seized significant quantities of illegal narcotics during the investigation, including:

Approximately 895 grams of cocaine

About 50 grams of crack cocaine

127 oxycodone pills

Roughly 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine

Approximately 1,980 pressed fentanyl tablets

About 120 grams of powdered fentanyl

Agents also seized more than $61,832 in cash and several firearms that prosecutors allege were illegally possessed.

Defendants include Toledo man

A federal grand jury returned an 18-count indictment charging the defendants with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and oxycodone.

Those charged include:

Calvin Caldwell, also known as “Petey,” 67, of Mansfield

Carl Henderson, 56, of Los Angeles

Damell Owens, 48, of Cleveland

Leon Moses, also known as “Lee,” 47, of Toledo

Phillip Douglas Jr., 44, of Fraser, Michigan

Robert Wade, also known as “Hollywood,” 53, of Mansfield

Nashone Howard, also known as “Black,” 53, of Mansfield

Edward Brooks, 67, of Ontario

Joann Robertson, 73, of Mansfield

Effie James, 69, of Mansfield

Jaynell Thornton, 67, of Mansfield

Timothy Moyer, 67, of Mansfield

Paul Baumer, 59, of Mansfield

Dreama Henderson, 42, of Mansfield

David George, 55, of Mansfield

Toni Crawford, 66, of Mansfield

Authorities said most defendants were arrested during a coordinated enforcement effort. Carl Henderson remained at large when the charges were announced.

Additional firearm and drug charges

Prosecutors say Caldwell faces additional charges, including allegations that he maintained a drug premises, possessed a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possessed ammunition despite a prior felony conviction.

Owens faces additional charges related to alleged possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. He is also accused of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition after a felony conviction, along with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Howard also faces an additional charge alleging possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Multi-agency investigation

The investigation was led by the FBI’s Mansfield Resident Agency and the METRICH Enforcement Unit, with assistance from law enforcement agencies across several Ohio counties.

Officials said police departments, sheriff’s offices and drug task forces from Richland, Marion and Wyandot counties assisted with the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service also helped with arrests.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Vasile Katsaros is prosecuting the case.

The charges are allegations. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.