Six Charged in Alleged $10.9 Million Indiana Medicaid Fraud Scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Wednesday that six people are facing felony charges in connection with an alleged $10.9 million Medicaid fraud scheme involving a home care agency.

According to Rokita’s office, the defendants are accused of fraudulently billing Indiana’s Medicaid program for services that were never provided.

“It is important to remember that these people are stealing from taxpayers—from you,” Rokita said in a statement. “Committing fraud and stealing from taxpayers is bad enough, but it is especially egregious when it’s committed against our most vulnerable citizens. Our office is committed to holding these bad actors accountable, and we’re not going to tolerate it in Indiana.”

The charges stem from an investigation into Senior Home Care Agency, a for-profit company that provides Medicaid waiver services, including attendant care, home and community assistance, and transportation. The agency was established in Indianapolis in 2023 before changing its enrolled Medicaid service location to Mooresville in 2024.

Those charged include:

Alexander D. Byrnes, 39: 14 counts of Level 4 felony fraud, 35 counts of Level 5 felony fraud and one count of Level 6 felony fraud. Prosecutors allege the scheme resulted in approximately $10.9 million in Medicaid losses.

Faith A. Casas, 26: One count of aiding, inducing or causing an offense, along with 14 counts of Level 4 felony fraud, 35 counts of Level 5 felony fraud and one count of Level 6 felony fraud. The alleged Medicaid loss is approximately $10.9 million.

Nichole A. Hoyt, 41: Ten counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged loss of $223,871.51.

Cortez L. Crook, 35: Three counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged loss of $75,540.46.

LaShawn N. Wright, 40: Three counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged loss of $75,540.46.

Jessica K. Schoof, 45: Ten counts of Level 6 felony fraud involving an alleged loss of $223,871.51.

The Attorney General’s Office noted that criminal charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

According to Rokita’s office, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has recovered more than $100 million in taxpayer funds through nearly 100 civil and criminal cases since January 2021.