Federal Task Force Targets Trucking Fraud Across Indiana and Midwest

DETROIT, Mich. (WOWO) — Federal officials are launching a major multi-state crackdown on fraud in the commercial trucking industry, with Indiana among the states taking part in a new task force designed to target fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses, training providers and trucking operations.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday the formation of Joint Task Force Crossroads of America, bringing together U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The task force also includes the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Federal officials say the effort is aimed at dismantling criminal networks and fraud schemes that they contend have allowed unqualified drivers to operate commercial vehicles, potentially putting other motorists at risk.

The announcement was made in Detroit by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Administrator Derek Barrs and other federal officials, including U.S. Attorneys from Michigan and Indiana.

Eight U.S. Attorneys are participating in the initiative, including Northern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred and Southern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney Tom Wheeler.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the initiative is intended to protect the nation’s roads while pursuing people and companies involved in fraudulent activity.

“The safety of American roadways affects everyone across the country,” Blanche said. He accused foreign nationals and illegal immigrants of exploiting the trucking industry and said federal authorities will pursue drivers and companies involved in what officials describe as fraudulent or unsafe practices.

The Justice Department says the new task force will focus on fraud involving commercial driver’s licenses, trucking companies and driver-training operations, while also coordinating with state and local authorities.

The announcement comes alongside a series of enforcement actions by the Transportation Department.

Federal officials say the FMCSA is moving to immediately remove more than 110 commercial driver training providers from its Training Provider Registry. The schools are associated with more than 5,000 drivers who failed English-language proficiency requirements.

Those providers will be required to stop operating as federally recognized entry-level driver training providers, including conducting classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction.

The Transportation Department is also launching a nationwide audit of third-party CDL skills testers and the states responsible for overseeing them.

Federal officials say more than 28,000 commercial drivers have been placed out of service since June 2025 for English