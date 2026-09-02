Record 38 Indiana School Districts Seek Property Tax Hikes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A record 38 Indiana school districts are pursuing property tax referendums as school leaders and education advocates warn that existing funding is not keeping pace with the cost of educating Hoosier students.

The referendum push comes as Indiana public schools face a funding gap compared with the rest of the country. State records show Indiana spends about $3,700 less per student than the national average.

K-12 public schools educate about 87% of Indiana students, making the debate over school funding a major issue for families and local communities.

Districts seeking referendums are turning to local property taxpayers for additional revenue to help maintain programs, staffing and other educational services.

The growing number of referendum requests also comes amid criticism over the state’s handling of unspent school tuition funding.

At the end of the fiscal year, roughly $100 million in school tuition funds that had not been spent was returned to the state’s general fund surplus.

Education advocates are arguing that those dollars should instead remain dedicated to public schools and be directed back into classrooms.

They say returning the money to schools could help districts avoid larger class sizes, reductions in programs and other cuts as administrators work to balance their budgets.

The issue highlights the competing pressures facing Indiana lawmakers and school districts: the state must manage its overall budget while local schools are seeking additional resources to cover rising costs and maintain services.

Property tax referendums allow school districts to ask voters for additional local funding beyond the state’s regular education support. For districts that pursue them, the outcome can have a direct impact on staffing and programs.

The record number of districts seeking referendum funding indicates more school systems are looking to local voters as state funding remains a central concern.

Supporters say additional revenue is necessary to maintain the quality of education and prevent cuts that could affect students and teachers.

Critics of increased property taxes, however, have raised concerns about the additional burden on homeowners and other property owners.

The dispute over the $100 million in unspent tuition funding adds another layer to the debate, with advocates questioning why money originally designated for schools would be allowed to revert to the state’s surplus while districts are simultaneously asking local taxpayers for additional funding.

For Indiana school officials, the referendum debate is ultimately about whether existing state and local resources are enough to maintain current educational programs.

With 38 districts pursuing property tax referendums — the highest number on record — the question will increasingly be placed directly before Hoosier voters.