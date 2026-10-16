Feeling Tired or Not Like Yourself? Vitamin Deficiencies Could Be to Blame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Persistent fatigue, mood changes, memory problems and muscle weakness may not be inevitable parts of getting older. They could be warning signs of vitamin and mineral deficiencies that are easy to overlook.

In a report published October 9 by Aging Untold, board-certified physician Dr. Rhea Rogers identified vitamin B12, vitamin D and magnesium among the nutrients that play important roles in how the body functions, particularly as people age.

Rogers told Aging Untold deficiencies can affect multiple systems in the body, sometimes leaving people with a vague feeling that something is wrong without an obvious explanation.

“Vitamins and trace minerals are very key for every cell in the body to function,” Rogers said.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause neurological problems, including nerve-related symptoms, as well as mood changes. Low vitamin D levels may also contribute to health problems, and reduced sunlight exposure during the winter months can coincide with seasonal mood changes. Fatigue, memory difficulties and muscle weakness can have multiple causes, including nutritional deficiencies, and should not automatically be dismissed as normal consequences of aging.

Rogers also discussed possible connections between nutrient deficiencies and other health conditions. However, symptoms such as depression, digestive problems or irregular heart rhythms can have many causes and should be evaluated by a medical professional rather than attributed to a vitamin deficiency alone.

Identifying a potential deficiency starts with an appropriate medical evaluation. Rogers said blood tests can provide useful information about nutrient levels, although she argued that conventional testing does not capture every aspect of how the body processes and uses nutrients.

She also discussed personalized testing, including genomics, as a possible way to investigate individual differences in nutrient metabolism. The usefulness of such testing depends on the clinical question, and genetic testing is not routinely necessary to diagnose most common vitamin deficiencies.

The experts emphasized that people should seek medical guidance before turning to supplements, especially if they take prescription medications or have existing health conditions.

Katherine Ambrose, an aging-well coach, stressed that supplement decisions should be guided by a physician rather than based on advertisements or products promoted as quick fixes.

Rogers cautioned that people who experience unexplained tiredness may be tempted to purchase supplements after seeing marketing that promises more energy or improved well-being. But taking additional vitamins without establishing a need may not address the underlying problem.

Diet is another important starting point. Amy O’Rourke, an aging expert, recommended eating a balanced diet with fewer highly processed foods before assuming supplements are necessary.

O’Rourke encouraged people to discuss their eating habits and symptoms with their doctors, asking whether their diets provide adequate nutrition and whether any supplements are appropriate.

“I’m a believer that if you eat well, you might not need all the supplements,” O’Rourke said.

That approach can also help people avoid unnecessary spending on products that may offer little benefit if they do not have a deficiency.

For those who do use supplements, Rogers recommended examining product labels, ingredient lists and evidence of independent, third-party testing. Such testing can provide information about a product’s identity and quality, although it does not guarantee that a supplement is effective or appropriate for every individual.

Gerontologist Sondra “Sam” Cradduck warned against assuming that expensive products or aggressive marketing necessarily translate into better health.

“You don’t want to take a capsule full of sand just because somebody’s selling it to you as the next quick fix to make you feel better, think better and keep your brain clear,” Cradduck said.

Rogers said B vitamins and vitamin D deserve particular attention when evaluating nutritional needs in older adults. Magnesium is another essential mineral involved in numerous bodily functions, while the broader B-vitamin group supports a range of metabolic processes.

The experts said the larger issue is the need to recognize that nutritional requirements and health concerns vary from person to person. Ambrose described a growing emphasis on personalized care rather than assuming one approach will work for everyone.

For people who no longer feel like themselves, the takeaway is not to begin taking a handful of supplements. Instead, persistent or unexplained symptoms warrant a conversation with a health care professional who can review diet, medications, medical history and whether testing is appropriate.

A nutrient deficiency may be treatable, but identifying the actual cause of symptoms is the first step toward choosing the right treatment.