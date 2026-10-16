2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Recall: Software Defect Could Cut Power While Driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Nearly 31,000 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid SUVs are being recalled over a software defect that could cause the vehicles to lose power or shut down while traveling at high speeds, raising the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 30,978 model-year 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The federal agency says a problem involving the vehicle’s motor generator electronic control unit could trigger an error that causes the plug-in hybrid system to reduce power or shut down.

“The motor generator ECU may encounter an error, causing the plug-in-hybrid system to reduce power or shut down when driven at higher speeds,” the NHTSA said in its recall notice, according to Fox Business.

Regulators warn that an unexpected powertrain shutdown could leave drivers without drive power while the vehicle is moving, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall centers on the software controlling the plug-in hybrid system. Toyota dealers will update the affected software free of charge, according to the report. Owners of potentially affected vehicles should check the recall status of their SUVs and follow instructions from Toyota or the NHTSA before arranging repairs.

The recall is specific to certain 2026 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid vehicles; it does not automatically apply to every RAV4 or every Toyota hybrid model.

Vehicle owners can check for open safety recalls using their vehicle identification number through the NHTSA’s official recall lookup service or Toyota’s recall information system. The vehicle identification number, or VIN, is typically found on the driver’s side of the dashboard near the windshield or on the driver’s door-jamb label.

Toyota’s planned software update is intended to address the defect without charging affected owners. Drivers who receive a recall notification should follow the manufacturer’s directions and contact an authorized Toyota dealer for information about the repair.

The NHTSA says a sudden loss of drive power can create a dangerous situation, particularly at highway speeds, when drivers may have less time to respond and surrounding traffic may be moving quickly.