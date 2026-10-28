Fort Wayne offering grants to replace broken furnaces and heating systems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne homeowners struggling with broken heating systems may qualify for financial assistance through the city’s Hope Through Heat program, which is now accepting applications.

The program provides grants to eligible homeowners to cover the cost of replacing non-working heating equipment, including furnaces, boilers, electric heat kits and heat pumps.

To qualify, applicants must own and live in a home within Fort Wayne city limits, have a heating system that is no longer functioning and meet household income requirements.

Household income must be at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income, which is $57,060 for a family of four.

“Programs like Hope Through Heat not only help families in need, but also strengthen our entire community,” said Kelly Lundberg, director of the city’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “By helping homeowners replace broken heating systems, we’re improving housing stability and ensuring residents can safely remain in their homes.”

Applicants must complete a preliminary screening process before submitting a full application. Those who qualify will need to provide documentation verifying household income, and an inspection of the broken heating system will be required.

Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited.

City officials say applications will be reviewed in the order they are completed, with assistance awarded on a first-qualified, first-served basis. Meeting eligibility requirements does not guarantee funding.

Residents can apply online at Engage.CityofFortWayne.org/Hope-Through-Heat.

Those who need a paper application can call 260-427-8585. Language assistance is also available through the Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.