Findlay Halloween parade takes over downtown tonight

FINDLAY, Ohio (WOWO) — Downtown Findlay will be filled with costumes, marching bands and floats Tuesday night as the 2026 Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade returns to South Main Street.

The parade, presented by loanDepot, begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, with this year’s theme celebrating “250 Years of American Champions.”

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with the YMCA Great Pumpkin Playoff in the Great Lakes Toyota Subaru Entertainment Zone. A live broadcast of the event begins at 6:30 p.m. on the UFTV YouTube channel and the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation Facebook page.

The parade will feature marching bands, decorated floats, Halloween costumes and community champions.

Attendees can also enjoy food trucks at the Romick Wealth Concepts Food Truck Park at St. Mark’s Church, along with the McGuire & Sons Trucking Candy Drop Zone. A sensory-friendly Quiet Zone, sponsored by Millstream Area Credit Union, will also be available for families seeking a quieter parade experience.

Organizers warn that streets along and surrounding the parade route will be affected by closures and traffic restrictions throughout the day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cops & Kids Champion Fund, which works to strengthen relationships between young people and law enforcement while providing assistance to officers and their families throughout Hancock County.

Additional information, including parade maps, street closures and event updates, is available at copsandkidsfindlay.org.