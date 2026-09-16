Taxpayer group criticizes tariff provisions in Russia and Iran sanctions bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — A taxpayer advocacy group is criticizing a provision in legislation targeting Russia and Iran that would give the president additional authority to impose tariffs on certain countries.

The National Taxpayers Union says the House could soon vote on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which includes a provision allowing the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that fall within certain categories involving Russian oil and natural gas.

Section 113 would apply to countries that are among Russia’s top five export markets for crude oil or natural gas, or among the top five countries the administration determines are facilitating the evasion of Russian oil sanctions.

The National Taxpayers Union argues the provision would give the executive branch broad discretion over which countries could face tariffs and at what rate. The group says that could potentially include U.S. allies in Europe or elsewhere.

The group also points to the Trump administration’s previous use of several existing tariff authorities, including Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The legislation is intended to impose sanctions related to Russian aggression against Ukraine and Iran. The National Taxpayers Union says Congress should instead retain greater control over tariff authority and has called for the tariff provisions to be removed or for new tariffs under the bill to require congressional approval.

The group has also launched a campaign urging House members to oppose the legislation unless the tariff authority is removed.