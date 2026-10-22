Fort Wayne households pay $1,662 monthly in bills, new report finds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Households in the Fort Wayne area spend an average of $1,662 per month on common household bills, slightly above the Indiana median, according to new data from bill payment platform doxo.

The company’s latest doxoINSIGHTS report found that Fort Wayne-area households pay approximately $19,944 annually across 13 common household bill categories. That’s $9 more per month, or $108 more annually, than the statewide median of $1,653 per month.

The largest difference between Fort Wayne and the rest of Indiana involves water and sewer bills. According to the report, households in the Fort Wayne area pay 14% more for those services than the state median.

The findings highlight how household expenses can vary between communities, even within the same state. While Fort Wayne’s overall bill costs are only slightly above Indiana’s median, certain utilities account for more significant differences.

The report is part of doxo’s Cost of Bills Index, which examines household payment trends across the country. The company uses aggregated and anonymized bill payment information to compare expenses across all 50 states, covering approximately 97% of U.S. ZIP codes.

The figures represent typical household bill expenses included in the company’s analysis, rather than all costs associated with living in the Fort Wayne area. Expenses such as groceries and other everyday purchases are not necessarily reflected in the totals.

Residents can explore additional household expense comparisons and regional data through doxoINSIGHTS