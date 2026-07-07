Fort Wayne Man Charged After Police Say AI Was Used to Create Child Sexual Abuse Material

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing felony charges after investigators say he used artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images involving a 12-year-old girl.

According to Allen County court records, 33-year-old Andrew Murray is charged with child exploitation and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police say they began investigating in February after a woman contacted authorities, claiming she found videos on Murray’s phone depicting the 12-year-old girl in sexually explicit situations. Court documents also allege that additional videos involving other females were discovered on the device.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant and conducted a forensic examination of the phone. According to charging documents, detectives found multiple photos and videos involving the child, including content they believe was generated using Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot.

Murray reportedly declined to speak with investigators.

Court records indicate investigators did not interview the alleged victim because she had reportedly been displaying unusual behavior since the alleged incidents began.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Murray. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as being in custody in the Allen County Jail, and an initial hearing had not been scheduled.

Under Indiana law, the charges are allegations, and Murray is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.