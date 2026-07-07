New Lane Closure Set for Cook Road on Fort Wayne’s Northwest Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Drivers on Fort Wayne’s northwest side should prepare for another traffic change beginning next week.

Starting Monday, July 13, the eastbound lanes of Cook Road will be closed between Huguenard Road and Lima Road as construction moves into the next phase of a street reconstruction project.

The closure follows a more than two-week shutdown of the westbound lanes along the same stretch of road.

City officials say the new traffic restriction is part of Phase 2 of the ongoing reconstruction of West Cook Road.

The eastbound closure is expected to remain in place through Wednesday, Aug. 12.