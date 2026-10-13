Fort Wayne police warn parents about online network targeting children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning parents and caregivers about violent online networks that target children and other vulnerable people, including a network known as “764.”

Police say members of these networks use social media, gaming platforms and messaging services, including Discord, Roblox and Telegram, to build relationships with young people. What may begin with a friend request, gaming conversation or private message can escalate into grooming, sextortion, threats and blackmail, according to the department.

Detectives say the groups may use photographs and personal information shared by victims to manipulate or threaten them.

“This is a worldwide problem. Fort Wayne and our surrounding community are not immune; these online extremists are targeting our children. It is happening in Fort Wayne,” FWPD Detective Brian Martin said.

The department is urging parents, guardians, educators and counselors to pay attention to children’s online activity and who they communicate with.

Under a new awareness message, “Who Is Your Child Talking To?,” police plan to share information about the tactics used by these networks and steps families can take to protect young people.

Martin encouraged adults to review children’s social media accounts, gaming activity and online conversations. He also urged parents to ask whether children personally know the people they communicate with and what those individuals are asking them to share.

Martin is scheduled to discuss the issue during a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the lobby of the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne.