Colts player Austin Ajiake joins NFL campaign to promote CPR training

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake is joining NFL players across the country to encourage fans to learn CPR and be prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies.

The American Heart Association and the National Football League announced the 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class on Oct. 12. The third annual class features current NFL players who will promote Hands-Only CPR through public service announcements, social media and community education.

More than half of people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital do not receive immediate CPR, according to the American Heart Association.

“I want to support CPR education because it empowers individuals with the skills and confidence to save lives in emergency situations,” Ajiake said.

The campaign comes ahead of World Restart a Heart Day on Oct. 16. Fans attending the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams game on Monday were also offered free Hands-Only CPR education at the pregame fan fest.

Other ambassadors include Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who became a national advocate for CPR education after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in January 2023, and Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington.

The American Heart Association says nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests that occur outside hospitals happen at home, making CPR knowledge important for families and communities.

For a teen or adult who suddenly collapses, the association advises calling 911 and beginning chest compressions. Hands-Only CPR involves pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute and a depth of about 2 inches.

The campaign supports the association’s goal of doubling survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by 2030.

People can learn more about Hands-Only CPR at heart.org/nation.