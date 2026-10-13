INDOT commissioner helps launch transportation institute at Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Lyndsay Quist joined Trine University students remotely to launch a new student institute focused on transportation and development.

The Sept. 15 event introduced Trine’s Transportation & Development Institute, part of the university’s chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Quist spoke with 17 students about INDOT’s vision for the future, including autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, major infrastructure projects and opportunities for future engineers to contribute to the agency’s work. She also answered questions submitted in advance and from students attending the event.

The launch was held jointly with Trine’s chapters of the Institute of Transportation Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers.

Nicholas Wahlman, a civil engineering major from Paris Crossing, Indiana, founded the institute and serves as its chair. He said the goal is to connect students with transportation industry leaders while bringing together students involved in civil and transportation engineering.

Wahlman said additional events featuring transportation industry professionals are planned for this fall.

At the national level, the Transportation & Development Institute is one of nine technical institutes within the American Society of Civil Engineers. It serves as the organization’s home for transportation and development-related activities.

At Trine, the institute operates as part of the university’s ASCE student chapter.