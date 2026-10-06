Fort Wayne ranks third among best U.S. cities for drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne is among the best cities in the country for drivers, according to a new WalletHub study.

Fort Wayne ranked third overall in WalletHub’s 2026 Best & Worst Cities to Drive In report, which compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 30 measures related to cost, traffic, safety and access to vehicle maintenance.

The Summit City ranked first among the cities studied for average gas prices. Fort Wayne also ranked ninth for annual hours spent in traffic congestion per commuter and 10th for the number of auto repair shops per capita.

Fort Wayne placed 16th for both accident likelihood compared with the national average and average parking rates. The city ranked 17th for its rate of car thefts and 27th for auto-maintenance costs.

WalletHub said Americans lose an average of $894 each year because of time spent sitting in traffic. The study considered factors including gas prices, congestion, accident rates, parking costs and road conditions when determining its rankings.

Scottsdale, Arizona, took the top spot nationally. WalletHub cited the city’s relatively low vehicle and parking costs, bridge quality and low accident likelihood as factors in its ranking.

WalletHub says driving costs remain a major concern as vehicle ownership and maintenance expenses have increased in recent years.

The full 2026 Best & Worst Cities to Drive In report is available through WalletHub.