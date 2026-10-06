Stroke survivors urged to understand risk of a second stroke

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Stroke survivors are being encouraged to remain engaged in their long-term health care as experts warn that the risk of another stroke can continue well after recovery begins.

Approximately one in four stroke survivors will experience another stroke during their lifetime, highlighting the importance of secondary stroke prevention and continued care.

Dr. James Siegler, an associate professor of neurology and director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at the University of Chicago, says survivors should speak with their health care providers about their individual risk factors and ways to reduce the likelihood of another stroke.

Siegler specializes in vascular neurology and the acute treatment and prevention of stroke. His research focuses on improving outcomes for stroke patients and advancing approaches to preventing recurrent strokes.

Stroke survivor Derick Gant is also sharing his experience with recovery and long-term prevention. Gant, a Toledo-based performance coach, author and certified fitness instructor, suffered a stroke at age 57 while exercising at home.

Despite having an active lifestyle before his stroke, Gant said the experience changed how he approaches his health and recovery. He has since made lifestyle changes and continued working with health care providers in an effort to lower his risk of another stroke.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States. Medical experts say survivors should continue discussing prevention with their doctors, including lifestyle changes, management of underlying risk factors and the latest treatment options.

Siegler and Gant are scheduled to discuss stroke recovery and secondary stroke prevention during interviews on Monday, Nov. 16.