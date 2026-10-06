Indiana launches new work-based learning resource hub for students

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana has launched a new digital resource hub aimed at expanding work-based learning opportunities for K-12 students and helping schools implement the state’s new high school diploma requirements.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Tuesday that the Work-Based Learning Digital Resource Hub was developed through a partnership between the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indiana Department of Education and Ascend Indiana.

The hub provides schools, employers and regional partners with tools for creating career-connected learning opportunities. State officials say the goal is to give students more opportunities to connect classroom instruction with workplace experience as they prepare for college, careers or military service.

Indiana’s new high school diploma requirements give students greater flexibility to earn readiness seals based on their plans after graduation. Those seals emphasize a combination of coursework, work-based learning and industry-recognized credentials.

One of the hub’s primary resources is a training plan and partnership agreement template. Under the new diploma requirements, schools must have such an agreement on file for each student participating in qualifying work-based learning. Schools that already use their own locally developed agreements can continue doing so.

Other resources include an employer readiness assessment, information about the 11 types of work-based learning recognized by the Indiana Department of Education, guidance for designing work-based learning experiences and an overview of the responsibilities of schools, employers and other partners.

Ascend Indiana has also established a network of regional intermediaries to connect schools with employers and help coordinate work-based learning opportunities in communities across the state.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently awarded Ascend Indiana a $100,000 grant to support the effort. The funding will be used for implementation tools, educator resources, employer guidance and technical assistance.

State officials say additional resources will continue to be added to the digital hub as schools implement the new diploma requirements.