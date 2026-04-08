Ohio Lawmakers Propose Broad Transgender Restrictions

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers have introduced two bills that would create broad restrictions affecting transgender residents across the state, according to WCMH. House Bill 798, known as the “Privacy Protection Act,” was introduced March 31 by Rep. Josh Williams, following House Bill 796 earlier in March.

H.B. 798 would require multi-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, and similar public facilities to be designated strictly by biological sex. It would also limit how educators address students, prohibiting the use of names or pronouns inconsistent with a student’s legal sex without parental consent. Individuals could sue institutions that allow or fail to prevent access to facilities by someone of the opposite sex, with prevailing plaintiffs able to recover attorney fees and costs.

H.B. 796 focuses on correctional facilities, mandating that inmates be housed according to their assigned sex. Both bills follow previous proposals by Williams and other Republican lawmakers addressing gender identity and LGBTQ+ issues, including House Bill 693, which deals with child welfare policies, and House Bill 249, regulating drag performances and public nudity.

Equality Ohio criticized the timing of H.B. 798, introduced on Transgender Day of Visibility, calling attention to the impact on LGBTQ+ youth. The organization said, “This decision today, combined with the introduction of H.B. 798 in Ohio — a bill specifically introduced on Trans Day of Visibility targeting trans individuals in bathrooms and beyond — demonstrates how critical it is for all of us to also be visible in our allyship.”

Both H.B. 798 and H.B. 796 have been referred to House committees for further consideration and debate.